BOYS BASKETBALL: Roxana's triple threat

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana junior Gavin Huffman earned first-team all-South Central Conference honors in boys basketball this winter, his third straight all-league honor.

The Roxana Shells boys basketball team turned in an outstanding season, winning 23 games and sharing the South Central Conference title with the Pana Panthers.

Roxana Shells

The Shells were awarded for their success by having three players named to the all-SCC boys basketball team -- juniors Gavin Huffman and Andrew Beckman and senior Jacob Golenor. Roxana tied Pana for the most representatives on the all-league team.

Huffman earned his third straight all-conference honor. He was named on the first team after averaging a team-best 18 points per game and setting a school record for career 3-pointers with 280. Huffman earned second-team honors last year and third-team honors the year before.

Huffman also received the most votes out of all of the players on the all-SCC team with 130.

Beckman was named to the all-league team for the second straight year. He was voted on the third team after averaging 11 points per game. Beckman also earned third-team honors last year.

Golenor received his first all-SCC award after being named on the second team. He averaged 11 points per game.

Roxana didn't get any representatives on the all-conference girls basketball team for the second year in a row.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana junior Drew Beckman earned third-team all-South Central Conference boys basketball honors.