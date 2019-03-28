BOYS BASKETBALL: Smith resigns from Alton

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Alton head coach Eric Smith talks with Redbird players during a timeout in the '18-19 season. Smith resigned as head coach of the AHS boys basketball team this week after 7 seasons, a 133-76 record and 3 regional titles.

The Alton boys basketball program took a shocking hit this week as head coach Eric Smith resigned after 7 seasons.

Smith compiled a 133-76 record over those 7 years, including a 23-11 mark this season. Throw in 3 regional crowns over that span and it was a successful era of Redbird hoops. He’s tied with Glen McPherson for the second most regional titles at Alton. Stan McAfoos leads with 6.

Smith will remain on staff as a health and physical education teacher at AHS. The reason behind his resignation was family. With two daughters, 9 and 6, he couldn’t give the time to being both a father and coach.

He was quick to dismiss the altercation with Riverview Gardens on Nov. 23 as having anything to do with his decision. Suspensions for players and forfeitures of games gave the program a black eye, but the Redbirds responded by winning a Chick-fil-A Classic title at Belleville East, a second place finish in the Centralia Holiday Tournament and the Class 4A Collinsville Regional title with a talented squad under Smith’s direction.

“With responsibilities with your own kids and things that I felt were important for somebody of a head coach of a program this size, I just thought both of them were getting short changed a little bit,” he said. “It was a tough decision, but I felt like I had to do what was best for both.”

As the son of a coach, Smith 44, understands what that takes. His father Garey Smith spent 36 years coaching collegiate basketball and led the 1980 Fairfax High girls team to a Missouri state championship. He was influential on Smith’s career and retired as Grand View University women’s head coach in ‘17-18 after 17 seasons there.

Eric Smith had previous stops as an assistant at Galesburg and Union High Schools and Monmouth College, so coaching is in his blood. A return to the bench isn’t out of the question, but it’s too soon to be determined.

“We’ll see,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know what will transpire. I may miss it, or I may enjoy not doing it. We’ll find out soon.”

Smith had the pleasure of coaching some standout players on the court over the years. Players like De’tae McMurray, Carlos Anderson, Darrius Edwards, Bryan Hudson, Isaiah Thurmond, Maurice Edwards, Marcus Latham, Ty’ohn Trimble, Kevin Caldwell, Jr., Donovan Clay and Malik Smith have all continued or are committed to continue athletics at the next level. He enjoyed three seasons with more than 20 wins in ‘13-14 (22-6), ‘14-15 (27-5) and this year, too.

But it’s experiences off the court which were most important to Smith.

“The wins and losses are fine, but it’s a little bit more of coming into the gym and watching a 17, 18 year old kid come over, grab one of my daughters and play with them,” Smith said. “In the grand scheme of things that’s a little more important than wins and losses.”