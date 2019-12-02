BOYS BASKETBALL: Stuffing the win column

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Granite City Warriors pose with the championship trophy of the Stove Top Stuffing Classic after beating Civic Memorial 71-44 on Saturday to finish 4-0 in the season-opening tourney.

The Granite City Warriors have started the 2019-20 season at 4-0 and are champions of the Stove Top Stuffing Classic.

It’s the best start for the Warriors since going 5-0 in 2010-11, before ultimately finishing 11-16. Granite City hasn’t posted an above .500 campaign since going 15-12 in ‘93-94 under John VanBuskirk and will look to change that this season.

GCHS got wins over Nokomis (57-43), Taylorville (56-36) and Triad (54-45) before beating Civic Memorial 71-44 in the final game of the round-robin tournament on Saturday.

Senior guard Freddie Edwards was the lone Warrior named to the all-tournament team.

Granite City returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at O’Fallon. The Panthers (3-0) were the champions of the Alton Tip-Off Classic.