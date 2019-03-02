BOYS BASKETBALL: Stung by Hornets

by

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball season ended on a down note on Friday as the Explorers lost to the Nashville Hornets 37-22 in the Class 2A DuQuoin Sectional championship game at DuQuoin High School's Anders Gymnasium.

The Explorers ended their season at 30-4. Their 22 points marked a season low.

Marquette began its season in November with a tournament championship at the Turkey Tip-Off Classic at Metro-East Lutheran. The Alton school also celebrated a Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament title in December.

On Friday, the Explorers' 14-game winning streak was snapped with the loss to Nashville, which advanced to the SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional against Teutopolis on Tuesday. Marquette hadn't lost a game since Jan. 15. 

Marquette seniors Nick Hemann, Chris Hartrich, Kyle Buecker and Will Dixon played their final prep basketball games. Hemann scored a game-high nine points and Hartrich added five.

The Explorers advanced to the finals by beating Pinckneyville 60-34 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Hornets, who beat West Frankfort in the semifinals on Wednesday, never trailed on Friday, taking a 4-3 lead after the first quarter and increasing it to 15-7 at halftime. 