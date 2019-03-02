BOYS BASKETBALL: Stung by Hornets

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team huddles before its Class 2A DuQuoin Sectional championship game against Nashville on Friday.

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball season ended on a down note on Friday as the Explorers lost to the Nashville Hornets 37-22 in the Class 2A DuQuoin Sectional championship game at DuQuoin High School's Anders Gymnasium.

The Explorers ended their season at 30-4. Their 22 points marked a season low.

Marquette began its season in November with a tournament championship at the Turkey Tip-Off Classic at Metro-East Lutheran. The Alton school also celebrated a Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament title in December.

On Friday, the Explorers' 14-game winning streak was snapped with the loss to Nashville, which advanced to the SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional against Teutopolis on Tuesday. Marquette hadn't lost a game since Jan. 15.

Marquette seniors Nick Hemann, Chris Hartrich, Kyle Buecker and Will Dixon played their final prep basketball games. Hemann scored a game-high nine points and Hartrich added five.

The Explorers advanced to the finals by beating Pinckneyville 60-34 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Hornets, who beat West Frankfort in the semifinals on Wednesday, never trailed on Friday, taking a 4-3 lead after the first quarter and increasing it to 15-7 at halftime.