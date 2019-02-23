BOYS BASKETBALL: Super at Southwestern

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team poses with its Class 2A Southwestern Regional championship plaque on Friday.

After a year hiatus, a boys basketball regional championship plaque returned to Marquette Catholic High School on Friday.

The Explorers won their third regional title in four years after knocking off the Greenville Comets 44-40 in the Class 2A Southwestern Regional championship game. Marquette will play the Pinckneyville Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A DuQuoin Sectional semifinals.

With the win over Greenville, the Explorers won their 13th straight game and improved to 29-3, matching last year's win total. A year ago, Marquette won its first 29 games before falling to Columbia in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional finals.

Nick Hemann scored 16 points and Chris Hartrich added 14 for the Explorers, who won their seventh regional title this decade and their 10th overall.

Marquette also won its third tournament championship of the season. The Alton school also came out on top in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic and the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

Now, the Explorers are looking to win their second sectional crown in three years. They haven't lost a game since Jan. 15 and will take on a Pinckneyville squad that finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament last year.

The Panthers beat Anna-Jonesboro 55-39 in the Class 2A Anna-Jonesboro Regional title game on Friday. They will take a 26-5 record into their game with Marquette.