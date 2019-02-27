BOYS BASKETBALL: Super sophomores

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana sophomore Gavin Huffman was named to the all-South Central Conference boys basketball team for the second year in a row, earning second-team honors.

Roxana sophomores Gavin Huffman and Andrew Beckman were named to the all-South Central Conference boys basketball team, released on Wednesday.

Roxana Shells

Huffman earned his second straight all-SCC award, while Beckman was named to the all-league team for the first time.

Huffman earned second-team honors after leading the Shells in scoring at 14.2 points per game with 88 three-pointers. Beckman was named on the third team after finishing second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game.

Last year, Huffman was selected on the all-conference team after finishing as the team's top scorer at 12.9 points per game while scoring 387 points and hitting 96 three-pointers. He was the only freshman on the all-SCC boys basketball team.

This year, Huffman, along with Beckman and Southwestern's Addis Moore were the only sophomores on the all-SCC team.

Huffman and Beckman helped the Shells finish 17-15 overall, their first winning season since the 2015-2016 season. Roxana also finished fifth in the 10-team league standings at 5-4.

There were no Roxana players on the all-SCC girls basketball team.