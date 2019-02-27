BOYS BASKETBALL: Super sophomores

Photo by Theo Tate
Roxana sophomores Gavin Huffman and Andrew Beckman were named to the all-South Central Conference boys basketball team, released on Wednesday.
Roxana Shells
Huffman earned his second straight all-SCC award, while Beckman was named to the all-league team for the first time.
Huffman earned second-team honors after leading the Shells in scoring at 14.2 points per game with 88 three-pointers. Beckman was named on the third team after finishing second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game.
Last year, Huffman was selected on the all-conference team after finishing as the team's top scorer at 12.9 points per game while scoring 387 points and hitting 96 three-pointers. He was the only freshman on the all-SCC boys basketball team.
This year, Huffman, along with Beckman and Southwestern's Addis Moore were the only sophomores on the all-SCC team.
Huffman and Beckman helped the Shells finish 17-15 overall, their first winning season since the 2015-2016 season. Roxana also finished fifth in the 10-team league standings at 5-4.
There were no Roxana players on the all-SCC girls basketball team.
Photo by Theo Tate
Roxana sophomore Andrew Beckman was named to the all-South Central Conference boys basketball team for the first time, receiving third-team notice.