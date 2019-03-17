BOYS BASKETBALL: SWC Madness

I’ve been attending the IHSA large-school state basketball tournament in Peoria since 1999, but I don’t believe what I saw on Saturday will ever be matched.

Seeing the East St. Louis Flyers and Belleville West Maroons celebrate on the court at Carver Arena as Class 3A and 4A state champions respectively is almost unfathomable.

As an Alton High grad and long time follower of the Southwestern Conference I’ve never seen anything like it and neither as anyone else.

Before West hoisted the 4A state trophy a year ago, a SWC team hadn’t won the state championship since the Collinsville Kahoks in 1965. The three crowns in the last two years double the amount the league has won in its existence. Collinsville also won it in 1961 and Granite City secured one in 1940; that’s it.

Prior to Saturday, the Chicago Public League had been the only conference to produce a pair of state champions from the same conference in the same year.

Throw in Belleville Althoff’s 3A state championship in 2016 and what’s been witnessed recently from the metro east in basketball is majorly historic. Before Althoff it was the now defunct East St. Louis Lincoln winning AA titles from ‘87-89 as the last area large-school team to corral a state championship.

The dominance of the SWC goes further than just winning state championships, too. The 2019 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner will be announced soon and it will likely by West’s E.J. Liddell. His biggest competition is Terrence Hargrove, Jr. of East Side, so either way it will be coming from the SWC.

That win will make three straight Illinois Mr. Basketball recipients from the large school metro-east league. Edwardsville’s Mark Smith won in it 2017 and Liddell was the winner in ‘18. The only other SWC player, or metro-east player in general to earn the award since its inception in 1981 is East St. Louis’ Darius Miles in 2000.

If Liddell wins again he will join Jabari Parker of Chicago Simeon as the only other multiple winner in state history. Some of the other single winners of the award include: Kevin Garnett, Derrick Rose, Nick Anderson, Deon Thomas, Jahlil Okafor and Jalen Brunson. Only Brunson of that group is not out of the Chicago Public League.

Chicago is taking notice of its elite hoopsters downstate. Liddell and Alton’s Donovan Clay were 4A first-team all-state picks by the Chicago Sun Times, while Hargrove was a first-team selection in 3A. Even Madison’s Emmitt Gordon III, a first-team pick in 1A by the Sun Times, spent a year in the SWC with Granite City in ‘17-18 before the Warriors left the league this season.

Clay, Liddell and Hargrove were first-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association picks also and honored at midcourt at Carver Arena on Saturday. West’s Lawrence Brazil III and Collinsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor garnered third-team recognition by the IBCA.

Basketball will lead these great athletes to the next level to continue to grow their careers. Clay is verbally committed to Valparaiso, while Liddell is headed to Ohio State and Hargrove will join 2017 Althoff grad Jordan Goodwin at Saint Louis University next year. Goodwin helped lead the Billikens to the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship on Sunday and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, so the excellent play isn’t ending in high school.

Other former SWC standouts playing big-time college hoops include Edwardsville’s Mark Smith, East Side’s Jeremiah Tilmon and Belleville East’s Javon Pickett at Missouri. Even athletes like Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa (Iowa football), Terry Beckner, Jr. of East St. Louis (Missouri football) and Alton’s Bryan Hudson (minor league baseball with Chicago Cubs) all starred as basketball players in the SWC. Keith Randolph Jr., a senior center for state champion West this season, will continue his athletic career as a football player at the University of Illinois next year, too.

So if you were lucky enough to witness history in Peoria this weekend, got to play against these local players the last few years, or have watched games in the area, soak it all in. This was a once in a lifetime era we may never see again.