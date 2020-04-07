BOYS BASKETBALL: Woods continues hoops career

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton's Moory Woods elevates for a dunk at AHS on Jan. 10 against Belleville West. On Monday, Woods announced he will continue his basketball career at Moberly Area Community College next season.

Alton’s Moory Woods announced Monday on social media that he will continue his basketball career at Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Mo.

The Greyhounds were 27-6 during 2019-20 and had punched their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament before having their season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moberly was hot, winning 17 of 19 games before the abrupt end to the season.

Woods will be a great addition for the Greyhounds. As a senior for the Redbirds, Woods led them in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. He averaged 12.8 points per game, 7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 29 games for AHS (13-18). His efforts earned him second-team honors on the All-Southwestern Conference team.

Woods (6-foot-4, 175 pounds) was also a key cog in Alton’s regional championship run during his junior campaign in 2018-19. He averaged 8.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, and 1.07 spg for the 23-11 Redbirds who beat the host Kahoks 58-48 to capture the Class 4A Collinsville Regional crown.