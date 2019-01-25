BOYS BOWLING: A pair of Shells qualifies for second day at state

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Christian Bertoletti qualified for the second day of the IHSA state boys bowling tournament after shooting a 1,307 in the first day on Friday.

For the second year in a row, Christian Bertoletti will be competing in the second day of the IHSA state boys bowling tournament at St. Clair Bowl.

This time, the Roxana senior will have a teammate bowling with him.

Bertoletti and senior Ethan Baumgartner will continue state tournament on Saturday after they were among the top 30 individuals not a team that qualified for the second day. After the first day on Friday, Bertoletti is in 26th with a six-game score of 1,307 and Baumgartner is in 62nd with a 1,229.

The Roxana squad fell short of qualifying for the second day as it finished 16th with a 5,943. The top 12 teams after the first day advance to the second day of competition.

The Alton Redbirds saw their season come to an end after placing 19th with a 5,726 after the first day. They didn't have any bowlers qualify for the second day.

Chris Duke was the Redbirds' top finisher, placing 82nd with an 1,187. Trevor Vallow shot an 1,177 and Gavin Taylor finished with an 1,164.

Alton qualified for state by placing fifth at its own sectional tournament on Saturday. The Redbirds competed at state for the second year in a row and for the 12th time in program history.

Bertoletti is competing at state for the third year in a row. Last year, he finished 32nd after bowling in both days at the tournament.

On Friday, the Roxana senior was in 64th after the first three games before coming to shoot a 713 in the next three games to clinch a spot for the second day. He shot a 245 in the fourth game and a 247 in the sixth.

Baumgartner, who competing at state for the first time, was the Shells' top bowler after three games with a 631, including a 236 in the third game. He shot a 598 in the next three games.

Roxana senior Blake Adams came within a spot of qualifying for the second day after shooting an 1,197 on Friday. Teammate Logan Wonders, a sophomore, came up two places short of advancing to Saturday after shooting an 1,194 on Friday.

Also for the Shells, senior Jake Weigel shot a 1,016.

Roxana is competing at state as a team for the first time in program history. The Shells qualified for the St. Clair Bowl event by finishing fourth at the Alton Sectional on Monday.

The Roxana and Alton teams were the only Riverbend representatives at the state tournament.

Harlem, Minooka, St. Charles East, defending champion Hononegah, Joliet West, Oak Lawn Richards, Columbia, St. Charles North, Lake Zurich, Rockford Auburn, Lockport and Glenbard East are the teams that qualified for the second day.