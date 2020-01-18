BOYS BOWLING: Collinsville-bound

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate William Roderfeld celebrates with his Marquette Catholic boys bowling teammates after bowling a strike in the third game of the Jersey Regional on Saturday. The Explorers placed third in regionals to qualify for the Collinsville Sectional next week.

The Marquette Catholic boys bowling team accomplished some history on Saturday.

The Explorers qualified for sectional competition as a team for the first time in their four-year history after finishing third in the Jersey Regional on Saturday at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville. Marquette finished with a six-game score of 5,823 to advance to the Collinsville Sectional, scheduled for Jan. 25 at Camelot Bowl.

The Civic Memorial Eagles and two individuals will join Marquette as the AdVantage-area representatives at sectionals. The Eagles finished fourth with a 5,605 for qualify for sectionals as a team for the second year in a row. Alton junior Danny Laslie, Jr., and Roxana junior Logan Wonders are headed to Collinsville after finishing among the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team.

The top four teams advance to sectionals. Taylorville won the team title with a 6,022 and Jersey placed second with a 5,977 to clinch sectional berths.

Taylorville's Mike Wells won the individual title with a 1,305.

The Explorers started their bowling program in 2016. They had a total of two individual sectional qualifiers (Luke Simmons in 2018 and Sam Cogan in '18 and '19) in the last two years.

On Saturday, Marquette started regional play in fifth place before moving into third after bowling a 1,052 in the second game. The Explorers jumped into first place in the 10-team tournament after shooting a 1,050 in the third game. The Alton school dropped to third after shooting a 931 in the fourth game and stayed there the rest of the way.

Junior Patrick Wiemers was Marquette's top finisher, placing fifth with a 1,275. Senior Jake Gatermann, who was in second place at one point, finished eighth with a 1,253. William Roderfeld, who was a sectional qualifier in golf last fall, shot an 1,126, Joey Gatermann bowled a 1,098 and Nick Hamm finished with a 1,071.

Civic Memorial started its tournament play at fourth, then dropped to sixth after the third game. The Bethalto school moved back to fourth after shooting a 899 in the fourth game and remained there the rest of the tournament.

Senior Matthew Moore led the Eagles with a second-place finish and a six-game score of 1,298. He shot a 268 in the sixth and final game to not only help him clinch a second-place spot, but earn a medal.

Corey Nooner bowled an 1,121, Austin Mullins shot a 1,116 and Ethan Heaviside fired a 1,078 for the Eagles.

Laslie, who competed in regionals for the first time on Saturday, finished 12th with a 1,228. He was in fifth place with a 674 after three games. Laslie shot a 267 in the third game to move up 10 spots to fifth place.

Wonders placed 18th with an 1,158. The Roxana junior bowled in regionals for the third year in a row and got off to a good start, rolling a 229 in the first game.

Alton's two-year run as a regional champions came to an end on Saturday as the Redbirds placed fifth with a 5,470, just one spot short of qualifying for sectionals.

Roxana, which qualified for state for the first time in program history last year, came in eighth with a 5,036.

East Alton-Wood River placed ninth with a 4,940 and didn't get any sectional qualifiers. Caleb Rushton placed 29th with an 1,110 to lead the Oilers, whose season is not officially over as they have three dual matches remaining.

Granite City's season ended on Saturday as it finished 12th with a 5,085 in the Belleville East Regional at Bel-Air Bowl and didn't get any sectional qualifiers. Junior Bryon Kidd led the Warriors with a 1,082, good for 38th place.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial's Matthew Moore placed second in the Jersey Regional on Saturday. He also helped the Eagles qualify for sectionals as a team.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton junior Danny Laslie, Jr., gets a fist bump from coach Dave Meyer at the Jersey Regional. Laslie qualified for the Collinsville Sectional as an individual.