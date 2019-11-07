BOYS BOWLING: Ready to roll for 2019-20

The boys bowling season for AdVantage-area teams will officially begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, when Granite City travels to Herrin to compete in the Tiger Invitational.

bowling

The other five schools -- Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana -- will start their seasons the following week.

Marquette and EA-WR will square off at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Airport Bowl in the season opener for both teams. The next day, Civic Memorial will take on Roxana at 3:30 p.m. at Airport Bowl.

Alton starts its season on Tuesday in the Southwestern Conference tournament at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Last year, the area had two teams compete at the state tournament -- Alton and Roxana. The Redbirds competed at state for the second year in a row, while the Shells made their first trip to St. Clair Bowl.

The two teams will be doing some rebuilding this year as they have lost a combined 13 seniors.

Also last year, CM qualified for sectionals after placing second to Alton in regionals. Marquette had a sectional qualifier in Sam Cogan, who graduated in May.