BOYS BOWLING: Redbirds roll to title

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton boys bowling team poses with its Gold Division trophy after winning the division title at the Southern Illinois Team Challenge on Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Alton's boys bowling team captured a Gold Division title of the Southern Illinois Team Challenge on Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Matt Engdale led the Redbirds with a six-game score of 1,302, including a 245 in the second and sixth games. Also for Alton, Chris Duke shot a 1,271, including a 247 in the third and sixth games. Jared Cochran finished with a 1,232, including a 243 in the third and sixth games.

All teams in the Southern Illinois Team Challenge bowled three games in the morning, then they were divided into divisions and bowled in a bracketed format.

The Redbirds are back in action on Tuesday, when they return to Bel-Air to compete in the Southwestern Conference tournament.