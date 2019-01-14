BOYS BOWLING: Rollin' Redbirds

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton boys bowling team poses with its regional championship trophy on Monday. The Redbirds won the Taylorville Regional at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur, their third straight regional crown.

The Alton boys bowling team celebrated another regional championship on Monday.

Now, the Redbirds are setting their sights on returning to the state tournament.

Alton won its third straight regional crown after placing first with a six-game score of 5,926 at the Taylorville Regional at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur. The Redbirds have qualified to compete in the Alton Sectional Tournament, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Joining the Redbirds at sectionals will be the Civic Memorial Eagles, Roxana Shells and Marquette Catholic senior Sam Cogan. The Eagles, who had just one sectional qualifier a year ago, placed second with a 5,814 and Roxana qualified for sectionals as a team for the second straight year after finishing fourth with a 5,583.

CM's Gordon Madrey won the individual championship with a 1,315.

Cogan clinched a sectional berth for the second year in a row after placing 19th with an 1,135 at regionals. The top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals.

Monday's tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The three-day layoff didn't seem to hurt the Redbirds as they led from start to finish. Alton led by five pins after the first game before running away in the second after shooting a 1,017. It also shot a 1,031 in the fifth game.

Trevor Vallow led the Redbirds with a second-place finish and a 1,296 score. Vallow was in first place after five games.

Also for Alton, Matt Engdale placed sixth with a 1,242 and Gavin Taylor came in 11th with an 1,180.

The Redbirds are looking to qualify for the state tournament for the second straight year and for 12th time in program history. Last year, Alton finished sixth in the Mount Vernon Sectional to win a trip to state.

Madrey trailed Vallow by 16 pins going into the final game. He shot a 224 in the last game to become the first CM bowler to win a regional championship.

Also for the Eagles, Cort Jackson earned a medal after finishing fifth with a 1,243. Corey Nooner finished 24th with a 1,091 and Draven Brand was 46th with a 969.

Christian Bertoletti led the Shells to another sectional appearance after finishing third with a 1,272 on Monday. Bertoletti is a two-time state qualifier.

Logan Wonders finished 12th with an 1,165, Blake Adams placed 22nd with an 1,109 and Ethan Baumgartner came in 25th with a 1,086 for Roxana, which qualified for sectionals as a team for the first time last year after finishing fourth in regionals.

Cogan is looking to qualify for state in his second sport this year. Three months ago, he was Marquette's lone representative at the Class 2A state boys golf tournament.

The Explorers finished ninth with a 4,916. Jake Gatermann finished 23rd with a 1,095 and came up two places short of a sectional berth.

East Alton-Wood River's season came to a close as it didn't have any sectional qualifiers.

Garret Holt finished 32nd with a 1,031 and Caleb Rushton was 39th with a 1,001 to lead EA-WR, which placed 11th with a 4,718 at the Taylorville Regional.

Granite City's season also ended on Monday as it finished 12th with a 3,947 at the Salem Regional at Salem Bowl and didn't have any sectional qualifiers. It's the first time the Warriors didn't get any bowlers out of regionals since the IHSA added regional play in the 2013-14 season.

Bryon Kidd finished 38th with a 902 to lead GCHS.

The state tournament is scheduled for Jan. 25-26 at St. Clair Bowl. The top six teams and top seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to state.