BOYS BOWLING: Rollin' through the Riverbend

by

The Marquette Catholic boys bowling team won its first Riverbend Conference championship in program history by finishing with a 7-1 record in league play this winter.

The Riverbend Conference is comprised of Marquette, Roxana, Southwestern, Metro East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River and was formed in the 2017-18 school year. Roxana, which had won the league title in each of the last two years, handed the Explorers their only loss in conference play.

Marquette, a fourth-year program, saw its season end on Jan. 25 with a 16th-place finish at the Collinsville Sectional. The Explorers competed in sectionals for the first time in program history.

Marquette had a strong lineup that included seniors Nick Hamm, Jake Gatermann and Patrick Wiemers and juniors Joey Gatermann and William Roderfield. Wiemers and Jake Gatermann were the Explorers' top bowlers with a 185 average. Mark Jones has been the team's head coach since its inception in 2016.

With the boys bowling team winning the Riverbend, Marquette now has a total of six conference titles in the 2019-2020 school year. Last fall, the Alton school won the Prairie State Conference in football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys golf and boys cross country. 