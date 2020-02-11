BOYS BOWLING: Rollin' through the Riverbend

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic boys bowling coach Mark Jones talks to his team during the Jersey Regional on Jan. 18. The Explorers won the Riverbend Conference championship this year.

The Marquette Catholic boys bowling team won its first Riverbend Conference championship in program history by finishing with a 7-1 record in league play this winter.

The Riverbend Conference is comprised of Marquette, Roxana, Southwestern, Metro East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River and was formed in the 2017-18 school year. Roxana, which had won the league title in each of the last two years, handed the Explorers their only loss in conference play.

Marquette, a fourth-year program, saw its season end on Jan. 25 with a 16th-place finish at the Collinsville Sectional. The Explorers competed in sectionals for the first time in program history.

Marquette had a strong lineup that included seniors Nick Hamm, Jake Gatermann and Patrick Wiemers and juniors Joey Gatermann and William Roderfield. Wiemers and Jake Gatermann were the Explorers' top bowlers with a 185 average. Mark Jones has been the team's head coach since its inception in 2016.

With the boys bowling team winning the Riverbend, Marquette now has a total of six conference titles in the 2019-2020 school year. Last fall, the Alton school won the Prairie State Conference in football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys golf and boys cross country.