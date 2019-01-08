BOYS BOWLING: Rolling into the postseason

bowling

Six area boys bowling teams will begin their quest for a trip to the state tournament on Saturday, when they compete in regional tournament play.

Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana will travel to Spare Time Lanes in Decatur to compete in the Taylorville Regional, while Granite City heads to the Salem Regional at Salem Bowl.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals in the regional qualify for the sectional round. Regional qualifiers advance to the Alton Sectional, which is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Bowl Haven. The state tournament is scheduled for Jan. 25-26 at St. Clair Bowl.

Last year, the area had one team -- Alton -- and one individual -- Roxana's Christian Bertoletti -- qualify for the state tournament. Bertoletti, who is a senior, placed 32nd with a 2,463. Alton finished 23rd after the first day and didn't qualify for the next day.

The Redbirds will look to win their third straight regional title. A year ago, Alton won the Jersey Regional by 72 pins.

Also in 2018, Roxana qualified for sectionals as a team for the first time after placing fourth in the Jersey Regional. Marquette came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals as a team, but advanced a pair of bowlers -- including senior Sam Cogan -- to the next round.

Granite City had three sectional qualifiers last year, but all of them have graduated. One of them, Ricky Hard, bowled a 300 game in the Triad Regional en route to a trip to sectionals.