BOYS BOWLING: Rolling into the postseason

Six AdVantage area teams will begin their quest for a trip to the state tournament in St. Clair Bowl on Saturday, when they compete in regional tournaments at Jerseyville and Belleville.

bowling

Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana will compete in the 10-team Jersey Regional at Tri-County Bowl, while Granite City travels to Bel-Air Bowl to compete in the Belleville East Regional. Both tournaments begin at 9 a.m.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals in regional play advance to the Collinsville Sectional at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at Camelot Bowl for a chance to qualify for the state tournament, scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Alton and Roxana will look to make another trip to state this year. The Redbirds have competed at St. Clair Bowl for the last two years and 12 times in their program history. The Shells participated at state for the first time in team history a year ago.

Junior Logan Wonders and sophomore Drake Westfall of Roxana and Danny Laslie, Jr., of Alton are the only returning bowlers from last year's state-qualifying teams. Alton and Roxana lost a combined total of 13 seniors from last year.

Alton is the two-time defending regional champion. Last year, the Redbirds won the Taylorville Regional with a 5,926.

Civic Memorial qualified for sectionals as a team after placing second in regionals a year ago. The Eagles also had an individual regional champion in Gordon Madrey, who graduated in May. This year, the Bethalto school returned five bowlers from last year's sectional-qualifying team -- seniors Draven Brand, Patrick Greenwell, Ethan Heaviside, Matthew Moore and Corey Nooner.

Marquette had one sectional qualifier in Sam Cogan, but he graduated. EA-WR hasn't had a sectional qualifier since 2017.

Other teams in the Jersey Regional include Danville, Jersey, Hoopeston, Southwestern and Taylorville.

Granite City will compete in a regional tournament that includes Belleville East and West, Althoff, Collinsville, Mascoutah, O'Fallon, Waterloo and Gibault. Last year, the Warriors finished 12th in the Salem Regional and didn't have any sectional qualifiers.