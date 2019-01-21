BOYS BOWLING: Shells, Redbirds headed to state

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Roxana Shells and Alton Redbirds boys bowling teams pose during the awards ceremony after the Alton Sectional on Monday at Bowl Haven.

With Christian Bertoletti leading the way, the Roxana boys bowling team will end its season with its first trip to the state tournament.

Bertoletti became the first Riverbend bowler in five years to win a sectional title after finishing in a tie for first with Collinsville's Ethan Gardner with a 1,382 at the Alton Sectional on Monday at Bowl Haven. He also helped the Shells finish fourth with a 5,965 in the 16-team tournament, making it the first time Roxana qualified for state as a team.

The Alton Redbirds also qualified for state as they placed fifth with a 5,840 at sectionals. They will compete at state for the second year in a row and for the 12th time in program history.

The state tournament starts on Friday and ends on Saturday.

Bertoletti was in 19th after three games before shooting a 727 in the final three games to become the first Riverbend bowler since Charles Orman of Alton in 2014 to win a sectional crown. He will make his third straight state appearance.

Seniors Jake Weigel, Blake Adams and Ethan Baumgartner and sophomore Logan Wonders also competed at sectionals for Roxana. Weigel finished 36th with an 1,186, Adams came in 39th with an 1,179, Baumgartner placed 70th with an 1,111 and Wonders was 72nd with an 1,107.

The Shells were in 13th after three games before shooting a 3,106 in the final three.

Roxana qualified for sectionals by placing fourth at the Taylorville Regional on Jan. 14 at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur. It was the Shells' second straight trip to sectionals.

Alton advanced to sectionals by winning the Taylorville Regional, its third straight regional championship. The Redbirds have qualified for sectionals every year since the IHSA adopted regional play in the 2013-14 season.

Seniors Chris Duke and Matt Engdale were Alton's top bowlers at sectionals, finishing 15th and 16th, respectively. Duke shot a 1,248 and Engdale fired a 1,245.

Jared Cochran finished 42nd with an 1,170, Trevor Vallow was 104th with a 936 and Gavin Taylor came in 110th with a 743 for the Redbirds, who hosted a sectional tournament for the first time since 2013.

Civic Memorial, which finished second in the Taylorville Regional, saw its season end with an eighth-place finish at sectionals. The Eagles didn't have any state qualifiers.

Gordon Massey, who won the Taylorville Regional individual title, finished 25th with a 1,208. He was in eighth after four games.

Matthew Moore finished 38th with an 1,182 and Cort Jackson placed 55th with an 1,137 for CM.

Marquette Catholic senior Sam Cogan finished 49th with an 1,155, but didn't qualify for state.

Columbia (6,299), Collinsville (6,133) and Belleville East (5,988) make up the top three. Freeburg also qualified for state by placing sxith with a 5,765.