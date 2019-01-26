BOYS BOWLING: That's a wrap

bowling

The area boys bowling season came to an end on Saturday as a pair of Roxana bowlers competed in the second and final day of the IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl.

Senior Christian Bertoletti finished 31st with a 12-game score of 2,505. He finished one place better than last year's tournament.

Bertoletti competed at state for the third year in a row.Senior Ethan Baumgartner finished 61st with a 2,381. He made his first state tournament appearance.

Bertoletti and Baumgartner helped Roxana qualify for state as a team for the first time in program history. The Shells were eliminated from team competition on Friday after finishing 16th.

Another Riverbend team, Alton, also competed at state, but was eliminated after the first day on Friday after placing 19th.

Bertoletti and Baumgartner were among the top 30 individuals not on a team that qualified for the second day. Bertoletti and Baumgartner came into Saturday at 26th and 62nd, respectively.

Bertoletti dropped to 27th after shooting a 616 in first three games on Saturday. He finished with an 1,198 on the second day. The Roxana senior qualified for the second day after firing a 713 in the final three games on Friday.

Baumgartner finished with an 1,152 on Saturday after shooting a 1,229 on Friday.