BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Breezin' through the Prairie

by

The Marquette Catholic boys cross country team celebrated a Prairie State Conference championship on Tuesday.

The Explorers won the four-team meet with 33 points. Father McGivney was second with 48 points, Metro East Lutheran placed third with 53 and East Alton-Wood River didn't field a full team as it had three runners.

Asher Linkous placed second to MELHS' Elijah Schlessinger with a 17:36, Cole DeClue finished third with a 17:40 and Jacob Rummerfield came in fourth with a 17:51 to earn all-conference medals. All of the runners are seniors.

Also for Marquette, Spencer Cox finished 14th with a 19:01, Nick Hamm placed 20th with a 20:45 and Connor Dalton was 22nd with a 22:17.

The Explorers placed third with 66 points in the small-school division of the Madison County meet, which also was on Tuesday at Wood River. All results were recorded in the PSC meet, since all of the schools -- Marquette, MELHS, Father McGivney and EA-WR -- were in attendance.

Marquette returns to Belk Park at 9 a.m. Saturday to compete in the EA-WR Invitational.