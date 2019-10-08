BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Breezin' through the Prairie

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Asher Linkous, Jacob Rummerfield and Cole DeClue of the Marquette Catholic boys cross country team pose with their hardware on Tuesday after the Explorers were crowned Prairie State Conference champions.

The Marquette Catholic boys cross country team celebrated a Prairie State Conference championship on Tuesday.

The Explorers won the four-team meet with 33 points. Father McGivney was second with 48 points, Metro East Lutheran placed third with 53 and East Alton-Wood River didn't field a full team as it had three runners.

Asher Linkous placed second to MELHS' Elijah Schlessinger with a 17:36, Cole DeClue finished third with a 17:40 and Jacob Rummerfield came in fourth with a 17:51 to earn all-conference medals. All of the runners are seniors.

Also for Marquette, Spencer Cox finished 14th with a 19:01, Nick Hamm placed 20th with a 20:45 and Connor Dalton was 22nd with a 22:17.

The Explorers placed third with 66 points in the small-school division of the Madison County meet, which also was on Tuesday at Wood River. All results were recorded in the PSC meet, since all of the schools -- Marquette, MELHS, Father McGivney and EA-WR -- were in attendance.

Marquette returns to Belk Park at 9 a.m. Saturday to compete in the EA-WR Invitational.