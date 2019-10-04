BOYS GOLF: Area teams set for postseason

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic boys golf team poses with its Madison County small-school division championship on Aug. 23. The Explorers will host a Class 1A regional tournament on Monday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course

The Marquette Catholic boys golf team is enjoying an outstanding decade, winning five regional titles, qualifying for state three times and having three all-state medalists.

This year, the Explorers will look to end the 2010s in style. They start their postseason at 9 a.m. Monday in the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Also on Monday, Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will compete in the Class 2A Taylorville Regional at Lakeshore Golf Course in Taylorville and Alton and Granite City will play in the Class 3A Collinsville Regional at Arlington Greens in Granite City.

Sectional tournaments will be held at Pekin (3A), Charleston (2A) and Zeigler-Royalton (1A) on Oct. 14. The Ziegler-Royalton tournament will be at the Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort.

The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals.

Marquette was moved to 1A this year after competing in 2A for six years. The Alton school last won a regional in 2016.

The Explorers played in 1A for the first three years in the 2010s. They had three sectional qualifiers in 2010 and captured regional championships in 2011 and 2012.

Last year, Marquette had a state qualifier in Sam Cogan. Cogan, who graduated in May, placed 12th and joined Kolten Bauer (2017) and Sam Becker (2012) as the only Explorers to earn all-state medals this decade.

Civic Memorial and Alton didn't have any sectional qualifiers last year. During the decade, the Eagles had nine sectional qualifiers and two state qualifiers and advanced to sectionals as a team in 2014. The Redbirds also had nine sectional qualifiers.

Roxana had a pair of sectional qualifiers in 2018. The Shells had eight sectional qualifiers and a state qualifier in the 2010s.

EA-WR had a sectional qualifier in Keegan Rigdon last fall. The Oilers had nine sectional qualifiers and a state placewinner in Drew Sobol in 2016.

Granite City had five sectional qualifiers last year. In 2010, the Warriors began the decade with their first trip to state in 18 years. So far, they have 10 individual sectional qualifiers during the 2010s.