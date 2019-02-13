BOYS GOLF: Exploring the college links

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette's Kolten Bauer and Sam Cogan recently announced they will continue their golf careers in college. Bauer is headed to Parkland Community College in Champaign, while Cogan will attend Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Seated from left to right are Jamie Bauer, mother, Kolten Bauer, Sam Cogan andSuzanne Cogan, mother. Standing from left to right are Eric Bauer, father, and Robert Cogan, father.

On Feb. 8 Marquette Catholic boys golfers Kolten Bauer and Sam Cogan shared a pretty special day.

Getting together in the MCHS Commons, the dynamic golfing duo announced where they would continue their careers in college. Bauer is headed to Parkland Community College in Champaign, while Cogan will remain local with the Lewis and Clark Trailblazers.

It closes a successful chapter in their careers from their time with the Explorers. Both enjoyed stellar prep careers, including three trips to state for each of them.

As freshmen and sophomores, Bauer and Cogan advanced to state as part of the Marquette squad, finishing in seventh at the 2A state tournament as a team in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017 Bauer qualified for state as an individual where he fired a two-day score of 146 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, tying for sixth place. He became the first Explorer to finish in the top 10 at state since Shane Smith took fifth in 2006 and the first all-state performer since 2012 for Marquette.

This past fall it was Cogan’s turn to shine at state as an individual. He advanced and finished in a tie for 12th at Weibring, carding a 77. The ‘18 tournament was only one day due to inclement weather entering Normal. His day was enough to give the Explorers their first back-to-back all-state showings since Smith did it in ‘06 and ‘07. Smith was 11th in ‘07 following his fifth place finish.

Bauer joins a Parkland men’s golf squad that finished third at the NJCAA D-II Golf Nationals in the spring of 2018. Head coach Corbin Sebens took over the program in 2014 and has guided the Cobras to nationals in 3 of 5 seasons. The ‘18 finish was the best in school history.

Cogan heads to Lewis and Clark where he’ll play for head coach Gerald Mozur. He joins a LCCC squad that saw Civic Memorial grad Alec Hilliard advance to the NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships in the spring of 2018 as a sophomore.

Both Bauer and Cogan are past AdVantage Boys Golfer of the Year winners. Bauer was the recipient of the award in ‘17, while Cogan garnered honors in ‘18.