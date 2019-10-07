BOYS GOLF: Sectional bound linksters

All of the boys golf teams in the AdVantage prep sports coverage area kept their seasons alive in some capacity on Monday.

In the Class 3A Collinsville Regional at Arlington Greens Golf Course the Granite City Warriors advanced 4 individuals in Samuel Wielgus (81), Nathan Merz (82), Bennett Smallie (84) and Brady Charbonnier (85). Alton had one qualifier in Clayton Pilger (86). Those 5 golfers will join the field at the Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course on Oct. 14.

At the Class 2A Taylorville Regional, Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River all qualified golfers for the Charleston Sectional at Charleston Country Club on Oct. 14.

Roxana advanced Matt Marcuzzo (85) and Jackson Harris (95). Marcuzzo was the first player out on a non-advancing team. CM also had a pair of qualifiers in Nick Williams (95) and Jake Cheatham (95), while EA-WR advanced one in Carson Reef (93).

The Class 1A Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course saw the Marquette Catholic Explorers send 3 linksters on to the Zeigler-Royalton Sectional on Oct. 14 at Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort. William Roderfeld (76) was the first player to make it out on a non-advancing team and earned a medal for finishing fifth overall. He will be joined at the sectional by a pair of freshmen teammates in Aiden O’Keefe (83) and William Schwartz (92).

Girls golf will feature its regional action on Thursday. Alton and Granite City are cast in the Class AA Mascoutah Regional at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville. In Class A, Marquette, CM and Roxana are all playing in the Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. EA-WR doesn’t have a girls golf squad.