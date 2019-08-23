BOYS GOLF: Small wonders

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic boys golf team poses with its Madison County small-school division championship on Thursday.

The Marquette Catholic boys golf team returned to Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River on Thursday.

This time, the Alton school left the golf course with a championship plaque.

The Explorers won the small-school division of the Madison County tournament with a 347 and had three golfers earn medals. Freshman Aiden O'Keefe finished second with a 79, junior William Roderfeld finished fifth with an 84 and junior Grant Heinz came in sixth with an 87.

Also for Marquette, junior Nolan Rea and freshman William Schwartz each shot a 97 and junior Nick Wooden finished with a 99.

The Explorers started their season on Monday with a fourth-place finish at the Hickory Stick Tournament at Belk Park with a 351.

O'Keefe and Roderfeld finished in a three-way tie for second with Granite City's Bennett Smallie with a 77.

Roderfeld, Wooden and Heinz are the only returning players from last year's team that advanced to Class 2A sectionals. The Explorers lost three players to graduation, including state qualifier Sam Cogan.

Marquette returns to action on Aug. 29 with a dual match against Father McGivney at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.