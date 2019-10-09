BOYS SOCCER: Area teams primed for postseason

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Marquette Catholic's Aaron Boulch fights possession with East Alton-Wood River's Cooper Foust in a match on Oct. 8. Marquette and EA-WR will compete in the Class 1A Marquette Regional semifinals on Tuesday.

After cruising to an 8-2 win over East Alton-Wood River on Oct. 8, the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team finished with another outstanding regular season, going 13-3-5.

Now, the Explorers are setting their sights on turning in a strong postseason as they host the Class 1A regional tournament at Gordon Moore Park. The Alton school will play either Southwestern or Staunton in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Southwestern and Staunton will square off in a quarterfinal match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Staunton.

Marquette earned the No. 1 seed in sub-sectional B of the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional. Seedings and pairings for the postseason soccer tournament were released on Oct. 4.

Marquette moved down to 1A this year after playing in 2A a year ago. The Explorers, who won a 1A state title in 2017, lost to Columbia 3-2 in the 2A Civic Memorial Regional finals in 2018.

East Alton-Wood River earned the No. 5 seed in Class 1A and will play Hillsboro at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the other semifinal at the Marquette Regional.

The regional championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 18. The winner advances to the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional semifinals on Oct. 22.

Roxana is seeded seventh in Class 1A, but will play in the Althoff Regional. The Shells will take on Metro East Lutheran in a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wood River Soccer Park.

If Roxana wins, it will play second-seeded Father McGivney in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville.

Civic Memorial, which clinched its first winning season since 2011, will host the Class 2A sectional tournament. The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed and will play Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Jacksonville Regional semifinals.

A victory will send CM to the finals at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 against either Jersey or Jacksonville.

Alton and Granite City are in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional.

Granite City is the No. 9 seed and will play eighth-seeded Gibault in a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Oerter Field in Columbia. A win will send the Warriors to the regional semifinals against Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

Alton, the fifth seed, will play fourth-seeded Quincy in the other semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 25.