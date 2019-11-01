BOYS SOCCER: Back to the finals

Two months ago, the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team lost 4-0 to the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in a regular season match at Illinois College.

The Explorers made sure they weren't going to lose to Quincy Notre Dame again when they squared off in the Class 1A state semifinals at EastSide Centre on Friday in East Peoria.

Marquette knocked off the Raiders 3-2 after winning 3-2 in penalty kicks. The Alton school will face the Chicago University Maroons in the championship match at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Explorers will look to win their second state title in three years and their third overall. They also came out on top in 2012 and 2017.

Noah McClintock scored the game-winning penalty kick to send Marquette to the finals. The Explorers rallied from a 2-0 first-half deficit to beat Quincy Notre Dame. Marquette scored a goal in the first half and another in the second.

Aaron Boulch, who was playing with a torn left meniscus, scored with 3.9 seconds left in the first half to cut QND's lead to 2-1. Boulch got injured in the Explorers' 1-0 victory over Riverton/Tri-City in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional finals last week in Springfield and didn't play in the Marquette's 2-1 win over Columbia in the Mater Dei Super-Sectional on Tuesday at Breese.

Luke Atkinson, who scored the game-winning goal against Riverton/Tri-City in sectionals, tied the match at 2-2 after receiving a pass from Boulch and scored a goal with just three minutes into the second half.

Marquette and QND were tied at 2-2 after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

Both the Explorers and Raiders were knotted at 2-2 after PKs before McClintock ended the match with his PK.

Marquette improved to 19-3-5 and won its seventh straight game. The Explorers will take on a Chicago University team that cruised to a 3-0 win over North Shore Country Day in the other state semifinal on Friday.

The Maroons will go into Saturday's finals with a 21-3-2 record. They are making their first state tournament appearance.

QND dropped to 16-9-1 and will play North Shore Country Day in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.