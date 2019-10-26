BOYS SOCCER: Capital thriller

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior goalkeeper Joseph Guehlstorf hoists the Class 1A sectional plaque on Friday. The Explorers defeated Riverton/Tri-City 1-0 to advance to the Mater Dei Super-Sectional on Tuesday.

Atkinson scored a header with 3:40 left in the second half to lift the Explorers to a 1-0 win over the Riverton/Tri-City Hawknadoes in the Class 1A Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional championship match in Springfield.

Marquette improved to 17-3-5 and will play either Columbia or Mount Carmel in the Mater Dei Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Breese. Columbia and Mount Carmel will square off in the Columbia Sectional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The super-sectional winner advances to the Class 1A state semifinals, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at EastSide Center in East Peoria. The Explorers are looking to play at state for the second time in three years.

Atkinson scored his ninth goal of the season and his fourth in the postseason. He scored a goal in the Explorers' 4-0 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.

Riverton/Tri-City, which finished its season at 21-3-1, had a strong effort from goalkeeper Matt Martin as he stopped 22 Marquette shots.

The Explorers outshot the Hawknadoes 34-1 in the match. Senior Aaron Boulch had eight of those shots before leaving with 29:33 remaining with a left ankle injury.

Joseph Guehlstorf picked up the shutout in goal for Marquette, which has outscored its opponents 20-0 after four postseason matches.

The Explorers' last sectional title was in 2017, the same year they captured a 1A state championship. The Alton school returned to Class 1A this year after playing in 2A a year ago.

Marquette lost to Columbia 3-2 in the 2A Civic Memorial Regional finals in 2018.

The Explorers advanced to sectional round by cruising past Hillsboro 8-0 in the Marquette Regional finals on Oct. 19 at Gordon Moore Park.

Friday's victory continued the prep soccer careers of seven Marquette seniors for at least another match. Atkinson, Boulch, Guehlstorf, Nick LaFata, Brett Terry, Noah McClintock and Drew Whitelaw make up the senior class.