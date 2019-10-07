BOYS SOCCER: CM nabs tourney title, runs win streak to 10 straight

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp CM's Bryce Davis dribbles the ball up the field against EA-WR on Oct. 2 in Wood River. Davis and the Eagles are currently on a 10-game winning streak and captured the Jersey Tournament title on Saturday.

To say the Civic Memorial Eagles are on a hot streak may be an understatement.

For a program that’s been mired in average to below average play since last posting a winning season in 2011, the current 10-game winning streak is a windfall.

CM improved to 15-5 on Saturday and captured the championship of the Jersey Tournament. The Eagles are 3-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The current streak of success has been generated by a true team effort, too, as CM has outscored its opponents 55-5 over that span.

On Saturday in the Jersey Tournament, the Eagles bested McCluer North 5-0 and Freeburg 6-1 to secure the crown.

In the win over North, they received 2 goals from Nic Vaughn and 1 each from Aslan Henderson, Bryce Davis and Lucas Ambrose. Parker Scottberg dished out a pair of assists, while Ambrose, Christian Cox and Ben Werts all chipped in with 1 apiece. Against Freeburg, it was Davis leading the charge with a hat trick, while Vaughn had 2 more goals and Scottberg scored 1. An assist apiece came from Ambrose, Cox, Davis, Scottberg, Vaughn and Zach Depping.

Other highlights through the week included, Vaughn with 3 goals in a 5-0 win over East Alton-Wood River on Oct. 2 and Scottberg with 2 scores in the 3-2 victory at Jersey on Oct. 3.

CM will face its biggest challenge on its current win streak at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when it faces Triad at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The Knights are 14-1-2 and 6-0 in the MVC. Triad beat the Eagles 4-0 on Sept. 16 in Troy.