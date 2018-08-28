BOYS SOCCER: Defending the crown

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Marquette head coach Joe Burchett gives direction to senior captain Chris Hartrich during the 2018 season opener vs. Triad on Aug. 21 at Gordon Moore Park. The Explorers are the defending 1A state champs, but playing up in 2A this year.

The 2017 Marquette Catholic boys soccer season played out like a Hollywood movie.

Longtime coach Jeremy Sanfilippo stepped down in 2016, and his assistant Joe Burchett took over the team. Sanfilippo had led Marquette to its only state title in school history to that point, coming in 2012.

After some ups and downs through their first 17 games, the Explorers had a record of 8-6-3. They then went on a tear in their last nine games of the season, winning every matchup en route to the Class 1A state championship. They defeated Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 in overtime.

Burchett and the Explorers received a lot of praise for such a marvelous accomplishment. The list of coaches who have won a state tournament in their first year at the helm is, as one can imagine, a short one.

However, with such a great start also comes great expectations. Burchett has set the bar high for what he and the Explorers can accomplish, so the task at hand this year is to live up to those expectations.

Fortunately, last year's team consisted of only three seniors, meaning that this year's team is essentially the same, plus an added asset in senior Stephen Hasse. Hasse is a talented midfielder who had opted to play club soccer exclusively until now. He decided to join the Explorers for his senior season in hopes of helping the team win another state title, this time in 2A.

In total, there are 10 seniors and 8 juniors on Burchett's 2018 squad. Most of the important names are returning, like captain Chris Hartrich, goaltender Nick Hemann, forward Aaron Boulch and midfielder Trenton Dietiker. Those three forwards alone accounted for 45 goals last season, or 48 percent of the team's scoring. As a goaltender, Hemann has a total of 11 shutouts in his prep career.

Marquette aslo has senior defenseman Kwame Ngwa back. Ngwa was the hero of the state championship game, netting the game-winning goal.

With the deck stacked somewhat in his favor, Burchett and the Explorers are counting on having another good season, but are cautiously optimistic. The move up to 2A brings a lot of tougher competition, but Burchett is constantly tweaking his lineup and roster in order to find the best fit for everyone.

"We'll have to adapt. Last year I fiddled with it several times before I settled down, occasionally we would adapt the 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3," Burchett said.

Having such a deep roster comes with its difficulties as well.

"The addition of Stephen is great, but it also complicates things,” Burchett said. “I have also other creative midfielders, which leads to the question what is the best for us with what we have."

Through two games this season, Hasse already has a goal, the deciding strike in Marquette's 1-0 win over O'Fallon Thursday. He was also one of the most visible players in the team's 1-1 tie against Triad.

"Stephen is very creative, he is fast like Chris (Hartrich) in the sense that he can change direction quickly and keeps the ball close to his feet, his technical skill is fantastic, so certainly we can use him to be creative in the midfield," Burchett said.

Regardless of the bump up in class, the questions surrounding the formation and the roster, the Explorers are still up to the task of making a deep run in the playoffs. So far this season they have faced two traditionally solid schools in Triad and O'Fallon, and they have come away undefeated, with a 1-1-0 record.

"The boys are excited about the challenge, and I am as well," said Burchett. "2A brings a new challenge. Some of the teams we will play throughout the year, others we won't see until we get to the playoffs, so we want to play the harder opponents, we added some stronger opponents to our schedule. I think the boys expect to win."

Triad was one of those stronger opponents on the schedule, a team that Burchett felt was a good measuring stick for his team to start the season off.

"Going into (Tuesday's game vs Triad) was a first good test, just like we had last year, and we found all the mistakes, saw them in the back with miscommunication and striking the ball, but nothing out of the ordinary," he said.

The Explorers play 2017 2A state runner-up Gibault today and Father McGivney on Thursday before facing off against Althoff at Gordon Moore Park on Saturday.

The first two weeks of September will be the toughest stretch in their schedule, as they will take on the likes of Belleville East and West as well as Collinsville and Granite City before heading out to play the Tigers in Edwardsville on the Sept. 18.

Once Marquette hits the 2A postseason it could face annual powers like Triad, Gibault, Columbia, Waterloo, Rochester, Chatham Glenwood and Urbana along the way. Time will tell if the Explorers have what it takes to make a repeat or at least another deep playoff run.

