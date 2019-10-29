BOYS SOCCER: Fly, Eagles, fly

× Expand Submitted photo The Civic Memorial boys soccer team poses with its regional championship plaque on Monday in Jacksonville.

The Civic Memorial boys soccer team won its first regional championship in 20 years in dramatic fashion on Monday.

Civic Memorial Eagles

The Eagles knocked off the Jersey Panthers 2-1 in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional title match. The Bethalto school defeated Jersey 4-3 in penalty kicks and advanced to play the Triad Knights in the Civic Memorial Sectional semifinals, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Triad beat Mascoutah 7-0 in the Mascoutah Regional title match on Saturday to advance to sectionals. Carbondale and Glenwood will square off in the other sectional semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday. All matches of the CM Sectional will be played at Bethalto Sports Complex.

CM improved to 19-7 with Monday's victory. The match was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but was postponed to Monday due to rain.

It's the Eagles' first regional title since 1999. CM also won its first and only sectional championship that year.

The Eagles knocked off the Panthers for the third time this season. CM won 3-2 on Oct. 3 and 2-0 on Oct. 16.

In the title match, the Eagles got a goal from Lucas Ambrose in regulation. The match was tied at 1-1 after 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods.

Ambrose, Nic Vaughn, Aslan Henderson and Joey Aiello scored on penalty kicks for the Eagles.

CM won its fourth straight match. The Eagles have won 14 of their last 16 matches since starting off 5-5 on Sept. 17.

Now, CM will look to beat Triad for the first time this season. The Troy school defeated the Eagles twice during the regular season.

CM advanced to the regional finals with a 9-0 win over Gillespie on Tuesday. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed in sub-sectional B of the CM Sectional.

CM became the second Riverbend school to win a regional title in boys soccer this year. Marquette Catholic won a Class 1A crown on Oct. 18.