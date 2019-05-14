BOYS SOCCER: Gould named head coach at Marquette

Tim Gould

On Tuesday the Marquette Catholic Explorers announced Tim Gould as their new boys soccer coach.

Gould will work as a full-time English teacher as well as boys soccer coach. He replaces Joe Burchett, who spent two seasons at the helm of the program, which included a Class 1A state championship in 2017. The Explorers also won a 1A state title under Jeremey Sanfilippo in 2012.

Gould comes with a stacked resume. Most recently he helped start a men’s soccer program at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss. He was head coach there for 2017 and ‘18.

Prior to that Gould was the head women’s soccer coach at Blackburn University in Carlinville from 2013-16, as well as serving as assistant men’s coach.

His success at the prep level came at Carlinville High. He was both boys and girls coach there. Gould guided the boys to a 100-47-6 mark from 2007-12 and won a pair of regionals and a sectional title. He led the girls program from ‘07-13, posting a 103-50-5 record and capturing 2 regional crowns.

He graduated from Blackburn in 2006 with a degree in English and in 2015 received his master’s in education from the University of Missouri.

Gould was a 4-year starter on defense during his time at Blackburn and is part of the coaching tree of legendary coach Gene Baker, who was the head coach of the Beavers at the time.

There will be a press conference to introduce Gould as the new Marquette boys soccer coach at 6 p.m. Monday in the commons at MCHS. Players, coaches and anyone else who wants the opportunity to meet Gould and ask him questions is urged to attend.