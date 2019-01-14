BOYS SOCCER: Hemann signs with Saints

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette senior Nick Hemann signed a letter of intent to continue his soccer career as a goalie at Maryville University on Jan. 11 at MCHS. Pictured seated from left to right are Lynn Hemann, mother, Nick Hemann and Bradley Hemann father. Standing is Marquette head boys soccer coach Joe Burchett.

Nick Hemann enjoyed a stellar career in the net for the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team. Now he will look to replicate that career at Division II Maryville University in St. Louis.

Hemann signed a letter of intent to play with the Saints on Jan. 11 at MCHS in front of coaches, family and friends.

Maryville is coming off a 10-5-5 season in 2018, where it won a Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament championship and reached the NCAA D-II Regional in Tiffin, Ohio. The Saints lost 2-1 in overtime to Ohio Valley University in a first-round contest. That came on the heels of a 4-2 win in penalty kicks in the conference tourney finals over Bellarmine University.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Hemann plugs up a goal pretty good and should be a great addition for Maryville. In 4 years with the Explorers he posted a 41-14-9 record in goal with 308 saves and 34 total shutouts.

He played sparingly as Brandon Sanfilippo’s backup as a freshman, but started his final three seasons at Marquette.

The Explorers reached the sectional finals during his freshman season in Class 2A. They lost in the regional semifinals in 2A his sophomore campaign and in the 2A regional finals his senior year.

The highlight of his prep career was being a key component on a Class 1A state championship team at Marquette. For a personal highlight, Hemann was an all-state selection by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches’ Association (IHSSCA) as a senior, too.

Currently Hemann is a standout on the Marquette boys basketball team. He won MVP awards at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off and the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament for the Explorers so far this season. He also looks to be a key member of the Marquette pitching staff in the spring as a lefty starter.