BOYS SOCCER: Kickin’ it

Two years ago the Marquette Catholic Explorers were on top of the world, winning the 2017 Class 1A state championship under first-year head coach Joe Burchett.

Soccer ball

Now, after just two seasons as Marquette’s head coach and a season as an assistant in 2016, Burchett is gone and Tim Gould has taken the reins of the program.

Gould guided the Carlinville boys to a 100-47-6 mark from 2007-12 and won a pair of regionals and a sectional title. He led the girls program for the Cavies from ‘07-13, posting a 103-50-5 record and capturing 2 regional crowns.

He’ll see if he can continue the tradition of the Explorers’ program now, a squad that went 16-3-4 a year ago.

Marquette will get going with the 2019 season on Friday when it battles Triad at 3:30 p.m. at Collinsville High as part of the Kahok/Redbird Boys Soccer Classic. The Explorers will also meet Rochester at 10 a.m. Saturday at Alton and Breese Central at 5 p.m. Saturday in Collinsville as part of the round-robin event.

Their home opener is against Columbia at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Gordon Moore Park, the team that defeated them in the 2A Civic Memorial Regional championship game last season.

Alton, who is sharing host duties with the Kahoks for the tournament, opens play vs. Breese Central at 5 p.m. Friday in Collinsville. The Redbirds then meet Triad at 8 a.m. Saturday at AHS and wrap up tourney play against Rochester at 3 p.m. in Collinsville.

Civic Memorial, Roxana and Granite City will open in tournament play too, cast in the Metro Cup. The Warriors are in the Nike Bracket, where they will play O’Fallon to open play at 8 p.m. Monday in Columbia.

CM and Roxana are in the Adidas bracket. The Shells open with Valmeyer at 6 p.m. Monday in Freeburg, while the Eagles draw Mascoutah at 7 p.m. Monday at Althoff.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers also begin their season on Monday, heading to Carlinville at 5 p.m. The Oilers have their home opener at the Wood River Soccer and Skate Park at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Staunton.

Ethan Moore enters his senior season for EA-WR, looking to build on his monster 51-goal season as a junior. Moore also finished with 8 assists and a whopping 110 points.