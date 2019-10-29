BOYS SOCCER: Marquette's Boulch earns all-state honors

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Aaron Boulch was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team.

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team got another all-state player this year.

Aaron Boulch was the Explorers' lone representative on the all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. He's the fourth Marquette player in two years to be selected all-state.

Last year, Chris Hartrich, Stephen Haase and Nick Hemann earned all-state honors for the Alton school. All three players graduated in May.

Boulch earned his first IHSSCA award after helping the Explorers turn in another outstanding season. Marquette entered this week with a 17-3-5 record and has captured regional and sectional championships.

Boulch was the Explorers' leading scorer with 20 goals and 15 assists. The senior scored two hat tricks and had a pair of two-goal games.

Throughout his prep soccer career, Boulch has scored 59 goals. He netted 20 in his sophomore year.

Boulch was the only AdVantage-area player named to the 60-player all-state team. Other Metro East area athletes earning all-state recognition include O'Fallon's Ben Koenig and Edwardsville's Cooper Nolan.

Eight area players were named to the all-sectional team. They were Noah McClintock and Nick LaFata of Marquette, Jacob Lombardi and Braden Schrimpf of Alton, Parker Scottberg and Nic Vaughn of Civic Memorial, Ethan Moore of East Alton-Wood River and Ayoba Francis of Granite City.

Moore, Schrimpf and Vaughn earned all-sectional honors for the second straight year. McClintock, LaFata, Lombardi, Scottberg and Francis were named all-sectional for the first time.

McClintock and LaFata also were key offensive contributors for the Explorers. McClintock had 17 goals and six assists and LaFata had 16 goals and 15 assists.

Scottberg and Vaughn combined with 51 goals and 38 assists for the Eagles, who won their first regional championship since 1999 with a 2-1 victory over Jersey in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional title match. Vaughn has 27 goals and 10 goals and Scottberg has 24 goals and 28 assists. Last year, the two combined for 33 goals and 32 assists.

Schrimpf and Lombardi helped the Redbirds win their first postseason game since 2006 and reach the Class 3A regional championship match against Edwardsville.

Moore finished with 37 goals this year after having 51 a year ago. He wrapped up his prep soccer career at EA-WR with 116 goals.

Francis, a senior, scored 19 goals in his first and last season with the Granite City boys soccer team. He's a transfer student from Trinidad.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Ayoba Francis earned his first all-sectional award after scoring 19 goals for the Warriors this year.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp East Alton-Wood River's Ethan Moore earned his second straight all-sectional award after scoring 37 goals this year.

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Civic Memorial's Nic Vaughn was named to the all-sectional team for the second year in a row.