BOYS SOCCER: New man on campus

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry New Marquette boys soccer head coach Tim Gould addresses players, parents and the public during a meet and greet event on Monday in the MCHS Commons.

Everyone has heard the old adage, “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

New Marquette Catholic boys soccer head coach Tim Gould is doing just that.

A meet and greet with players, parents and the public inside the MCHS Commons on Monday gave Gould a chance to introduce himself and his history with the Explorers.

He explained his last prep soccer game at Highland High in 2000 ended in a loss to Marquette. Then he ran through the losses to the Explorers during his tenure as a boys and girls soccer coach at Carlinville High. He’s suffered a lot of heartache at the hands of Marquette.

“We got them one time on the girls side on PKs in the regular season and then they got us in the regional championship a few weeks later,” Gould said of his time with the Cavies.

“On the boys side in my last game we lost to them in a (2012) super sectional. That was a good Marquette team that went on to win a state championship. We were a good team, too, we’d just beat Quincy Notre Dame, the defending state champion.”

There’s no doubt Gould’s resume is impressive. Gould guided the Carlinville boys to a 100-47-6 mark from 2007-12 and won a pair of regionals and a sectional title. He led the girls program from ‘07-13, posting a 103-50-5 record and capturing 2 regional crowns.

From there he was head women’s soccer coach at Blackburn University in Carlinville from 2013-16, as well as serving as assistant men’s coach.

Most recently he helped start a men’s soccer program at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss. He was head coach there for 2017 and ‘18.

“We had several applications and this was the last one that came in and he stands alone above some other very good applicants,” Marquette athletics director Jack Holmes said. “He stood alone as a soccer coach, but what added to it is Mr. (Mike) Slaughter needed an English teacher and Tim just fit in perfectly.

“I love it when we have a coach on staff. When you get one it’s a double plus.”

The Explorers have sustained recent success despite not having a combination teacher and coach. Jeremy Sanfilippo helped lead Marquette to a 1A state title in 2012 and then Joe Burchett followed up with a second 1A state crown in 2017 and neither were teachers.

But Gould knows the importance of being in the building.

“If you’ve got to track somebody down it’s pretty easy inside the building,” Gould said. “From that standpoint you can take advantage and I think we all get a better feel for each other. Not only do I get to interact with them, they get to interact with me and feel more comfortable with me as a coach. That’s a win.”

He’s just happy to be back at the high school level where he can return his focus to soccer and cultivating relationships.

“I think the high school level gives you a unique ability to interact with the players and students every day,” Gould said. “I’m going to be in the building every day and the focus is on the players in your program and the kids in the classroom. In the college game you’re always thinking ahead to who you want to join your program. Recruiting is what the bulk of your time is focused on.”

Gould comes from a local pedigree coaching tree that gives him some clout, too. He was a four-year starter on defense for Gene Baker at Blackburn College in Carlinville and graduated in 2006.

Baker guided the Granite City and Granite City South boys soccer programs from 1973-99, winning 9 state titles and finished second once and third twice.

“I don’t think I’d be in the profession unless he went to Blackburn,” Gould said. “I played for him 4 years, got an education, got into coaching and without question I looked at a lot of things he did in practice and matches and how he interacted with players, how he ran camps. I pulled a lot of stuff from him and still communicate with him a lot… He’s a great mentor.”

Gould will move to the area in June and hopes to have a staff in place soon.