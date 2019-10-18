BOYS SOCCER: Sectional-bound Explorers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette boys soccer team poses with its Class 1A regional championship trophy on Friday after beating Hillsboro 7-0 in the title match at Gordon Moore Park.

The boys soccer regional championship is back at Marquette Catholic High School.

The Explorers won their second regional title in three years and their 11th in school history after winning 8-0 over the Hillsboro Hiltoppers in the Class 1A Marquette Regional finals on Friday at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette now travels to Springfield to play the Lincolnwood Regional champion at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional semifinals. SH-G and North Mac square off in the Lincolnwood Regional title match at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Explorers improved to 15-3-5 and won their third straight match with the victory over Hillsboro. They advanced to the regional finals with a 7-0 win over Staunton on Tuesday in the semifinals.

In the finals, Marquette scored seven of its goals in the first half. The Explorers got a hat trick from Nick LaFata, two goals from Luke Atkinson and a goal each from Aaron Boulch, Jack Stephan and Noah McClintock. Joseph Guehlstorf picked up the shutout in goal.

Marquette moved to 1A this year after playing in 2A last year. The Explorers lost 3-2 to Columbia in the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional finals.

Marquette captured a 1A regional title in 2017. The Alton school went on to win its second state championship.