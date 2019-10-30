BOYS SOCCER: Send-off Explorers

Marquette Catholic High School has scheduled a send-off assembly for the boys soccer team at 1:10 p.m. Thursday at the school's gymnasium.

The boys soccer team will head to East Peoria to compete in the Class 1A state tournament at EastSide Centre. The Explorers will play Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal match. Marquette will be competing at state for the second time in three years and the third time in program history.

MCHS also will have a send-off ceremony for the football and cross country teams. The football team will head to Fairfield for a Class 3A state playoff game at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the cross country team will travel to Effingham to compete in the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional, also scheduled for Saturday. Marquette's cross country team qualified its boys squad and two girls -- sisters Riley and Kailey Vickrey -- to sectionals.

The boys soccer team advanced to state by beating Columbia 2-1 in the Mater Dei Super-Sectional on Tuesday at Breese. The Explorers are 18-3-5 and have clinched their fifth straight winning season.

The high school also will have a reception for the boys soccer players at 3 p.m. Sunday at the gymnasium and at the Commons.