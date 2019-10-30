BOYS SOCCER: Super Explorers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team poses with its Class 1A Mater Dei Super-Sectional plaque on Tuesday. The Explorers advanced to this weekend's state tournament at East Peoria with a 2-1 victory over Columbia.

For the second time in three years, the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team will be competing in the Class 1A state tournament.

The Explorers punched a ticket to East Peoria after beating the Columbia Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday at the Class 1A Mater Dei Super-Sectional match in Breese. Marquette improved to 18-3-5 and will play the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Marquette will play again on Saturday in either the third-place or the championship match, guaranteeing the Explorers their third state trophy. The Alton school has won state titles in 2012 and 2017.

The Explorers came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Columbia. Luke Atkinson, who scored the game-winning goal in Marquette's 1-0 win over Riverton/Tri-City on Friday in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional finals in Springfield, tied the match at 1-1 with a goal with 36:20 left in the first half. Noah McClintock gave the Explorers a 2-1 lead with a goal with 8:14 remaining in the half.

Marquette returned to Class 1A this year after playing in 2A a year ago. The Explorers' 2018 season ended with a 3-2 loss to Columbia in the 2A Civic Memorial Regional finals.

The Explorers played Columbia for the third time this season. Marquette beat the Eagles 3-2 in Sept. 30 and the two teams finished in a 1-1 tie on Sept. 2.

Marquette played without its all-state player, senior Aaron Boulch, on Tuesday. Boulch, the team's leading scorer with 20 goals, is out for the rest of the postseason after suffering a torn meniscus against Riverton/Tri-City on Friday.

The Explorers will play Quincy Notre Dame for the second time this season. The Raiders won 4-0 in the last meeting on Sept. 9 at Illinois College, handing Marquette its first loss of the season.

Quincy Notre Dame advanced to state with a 3-2 victory over Normal University in penalty kicks on Tuesday in the Normal University Super-Sectional.

Columbia ended its season at 16-5-4. The Eagles beat Mount Carmel 2-0 on Saturday in the sectional finals at their home pitch to advance to the super-sectional round.