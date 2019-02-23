BOYS SOCCER: Three and out

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Marquette head coach Joe Burchett gives direction to senior captain Chris Hartrich during the 2018 season opener vs. Triad on Aug. 21 at Gordon Moore Park. The Explorers are the defending 1A state champs, but playing up in 2A this year.

Joe Burchett has recently resigned as Marquette Catholic boys soccer coach after three seasons.

Burchett was the head coach for two years and worked as an assistant for one. He took over head coaching duties in the 2017 season and had two successful seasons, coaching the Explorers to a Class 1A state championship in 2017 and a 16-win season the next fall. He finished with a 33-9-7 record at the Alton school.

According a press release, Burchett wants to spend more time with his family members, including his father, daughter and 2-year-old grandson.

Burchett has been coaching at the club and high school levels for the past 23 years included three years as head coach at Althoff and three at Marquette. He was named the United Soccer Coaches Central Region Private/Parochia High School Boys Coach of the Year in '17 and received his award during a coaches breakfast function in Philadelphia.