BOYS SOCCER: Building for the future

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp CM senior Nic Vaughn controls a ball during the regular season for the Eagles. Vaughn was 1 of 4 captains on the team and scored a team-high 27 goals to go with 10 assists for 64 points.

The 2019 season won’t be one soon forgotten by the Civic Memorial boys soccer program.

There have been plenty of follies for the Eagles in recent soccer history, so setting a school record in wins and capturing the second regional crown in school history was refreshing.

“We came into this season and the seniors were fired up,” CM head coach Derek Jarman said. “Most of them started since they were freshmen and took the beatings. We had lost 21 conference games in a row and they came in everyday talking about it. They wanted to get after this team and that team and get to 5 or 6 wins in the conference. Our goals were conference related.”

CM dropped its Mississippi Valley Conference opener to Waterloo, 3-0, on Sept. 3, but then beat Highland 2-0 on Sept. 5 at the Bethalto Sports Complex for its first league win since Oct. 10, 2013. It was the Eagles first MVC home victory since Oct. 4, 2012 when they beat Mascoutah 5-4.

From 2014-18 CM was 0-49-1 in the league; add the loss to Waterloo to start the season and it was 0-50-1. Only a 1-1 tie with Mascoutah on Oct. 6, 2016 stopped the bleeding for a bit. After being mired in such mediocrity, a 4-6 MVC mark, accompanied with a program best 19-8 overall record was extremely rewarding.

Cap that with a 2-1 victory in penalty kicks over the rival Jersey Panthers in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional finals for the team’s first regional crown since 1999 and it almost felt like a dream.

“If you came to our practices in June I would have never expected we would be playing in the sectional,” senior and all-sectional selection Nic Vaughn said. “We just went above and beyond what we thought we could as a team. When we were younger we were barely winning any games and all the sudden in four years, players are coming in, getting more numbers in the program and getting more practices in. Now we’re able to come all the way to a sectional game.”

Unfortunately the Eagles ran into juggernaut Triad in the CM Sectional semifinals, losing 4-0 to end their season. CM has dropped 27 straight matches to the Knights, last beating them on Oct. 2, 2007.

It’s a program Jarman and the Eagles strive to mimic.

“They want to be where Triad is eventually,” Jarman said.

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM sophomore Parker Scottberg boots a ball during a regular season match with Jersey. He was 1 of 4 captains for the Eagles and led them in points with 76. Scottberg had 24 goals and 28 assists.

Building a program takes time and Jarman is very aware of that, but 2019 was a good start to the foundation. With all-sectional performing sophomore Parker Scottberg back and already a team captain, CM is in good hands.

“We made Scottberg a captain as a sophomore and that’s unheard of,” Jarman said. “It’s because of that senior leadership, they embrace him. It’s not just because of his skill level, but he’s a great kid. The leadership is contagious.”

Scottberg praised the senior group for directing the resurgence for the program and the ascension of the younger booters into leadership roles.

“As a sophomore, I haven’t experienced what the seniors experienced,” Scottberg said. “They experienced being at the rock bottom, taking losses, but they’ve brought this program to new heights and I’m just really excited for what we’re going to do in the future.

“They’ve taught me to never give up. Coming from the bottom and working our way toward the top, it’s just about staying focused on our goals.”

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Grant Halley, a senior for CM and 1 of 4 captains, clears a ball during a regular season contest.

Jarman echoed the same sentiment toward the senior class, which is comprised of Vaughn (captain), Grant Halley (captain), Brandon Fields (captain), Zach Tincher, Jerrick Serafini, Christian Cox and Griffin Landers.

“Nobody misses workouts in the summer because of them,” Jarman said. “The seniors are there, everybody’s going to show up. Those are the guys that put in the work in and out of the classroom and the other kids follow that.

“This is a fun group because they just get after it. They want to be here every single day.”

That hard work paid off in the form of an Eagles’ midseason 10-game winning streak. From Sept. 20 through Oct. 5 CM didn’t lose and only 2 of those games were within a goal.

“Winning 10 in a row in any sport is hard, but in soccer; we only won 10 games last year and 8 the year before that,” Jarman said. “We knew Triad, Waterloo and Mascoutah were going to be tough, but when we saw that portion of the schedule it was, let’s focus on one game at a time and get better every day and we did that.”

Ultimately it was a team effort. The Eagles had 8 players reach double digits in points and 6 surpass 20 points. Scottberg led the way with 76 points, including 24 goals and 28 assists. Vaughn was the scoring leader, with 27 goals to accompany 10 assists for 64 points. Freshman Bryce Davis also reached double figures in goals with 10, to go with 8 assists for 28 points.

Now Vaughn hopes he and his senior mates have left a legacy on CM for continued success. He hopes its a model of adaptability and consistency.

“To expect the unexpected,” Vaughn said. “Be ready for anything and just work hard and that pays off.”

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Senior Brandon Fields of CM was 1 of 4 captains for the 2019 Eagles. Here he clears a ball during regular season action.

2019 CM BOYS SOCCER ROSTER

13 Joey Aiello FR

20 Lucas Ambrose SO

32 Brock Barrows FR

34 Caleb Butler FR

10 Christian Cox SR

35 Bryce Davis FR

11 Zach Depping JR

15 Brandon Fields SR

12 Nick Fiorinio FR

30 Zach Fitzgerald FR

25 Brady Geisler FR

29 Kosten Greer FR

6 Nolan Halcomb FR

4 Grant Halley SR

24 Ryan Halley FR

8 Ian Heflin JR

7 Aslan Henderson SO

5 Jordan Hendricks JR

22 Dylan Hoffman FR

23 Shane Hosto JR

18 Noah Huth FR

16 Robbie Kitzmiller SO

19 Griffin Landers SR

27 Ethan Miller FR

3 Spenser Moore JR

17 Uriah Norris JR

9 Parker Scottberg SO

1 Jerrick Serafini SR

21 Clint Shive JR

00 Tommy Strubhart SO

31 Kameron Tharp SO

0 Zach Tincher SR

2 Nic Vaughn SR

33 Ben Werts FR

26 Charlie Wineland SO

14 Brayden Zyung FR