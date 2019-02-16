BOYS SWIMMING: A splashing duo

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton's Caden Akal and Noah Clancy will compete at the IHSA boys swimming state meet next weekend at New Trier High School.

Noah Clancy and Caden Akal are going back to the IHSA state swimming meet.

The Alton swimmers will be the Riverbend's lone representatives at the state event on Feb. 22-23 at New Trier High School in Winnetka after turning in strong performances at the Edwardsville Sectional on Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

Clancy won the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard backstroke and Akal placed third in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events in state-qualifying times.

Clancy, a junior, swam 49.57 seconds in the 100 backstroke and 58.18 seconds in the 100 breaststroke to clinch his third straight state appearance. Last year, he placed ninth to become the first Alton swimmer since Maddie Monroe in 2012 to earn all-state honors.

Akal, a senior, will compete at state for the second straight year after swimming 21.52 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 47.28 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

Clancy and Akal also finished with four medals apiece at sectionals. They helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team finish second with a 1:32.70 and the 200-yard medley relay team place third with a 1:43.86. Wesley Dugan and Jack Criter also competed in both relays.

Clancy now has won six sectional titles. He won the backstroke in his freshman year. When he was a sophomore, he placed first in the backstroke and was part of the winning freestyle and medley relay teams.

It's the third year in a row Alton will have at least one state qualifier. Last year, the Redbirds qualified for state in seven events and captured sectional titles in four of them.

Edwardsville won the sectional title with 278 points. Alton wasn't eligible for team scoring since the school doesn't have a year round swimming program.