BOYS SWIMMING: Another all-state medal for Clancy

Noah Clancy

Noah Clancy earned another all-state medal in boys swimming on Saturday, placing third in 49 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA state meet at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

The Alton junior became the school's second swimmer to receive an all-state medal in back-to-back years. The other was Maddie Monroe in 2011-2012.

Clancy came into the event as the No. 1 seeded swimmer. He finished sixth in 50 seconds in preliminaries to advance to the championship finals. Last year, he came in ninth in the backstroke to become the first Alton boy swimmer to receive all-state notice.

Clancy also competed in the 100-yard breaststroke at state, but didn't advance out of preliminaries. Clancy won sectional titles in the breaststroke and backstroke at the Edwardsville Sectional on Feb. 16.

Glenbrook North's Ryan Purdy won the state title in the backstroke, followed by Barrington's Griffin O'Leary was in second. Mascoutah's Cole Junker came in fourth, Lake Park's Benjamin Kimmel was fifth and Jones' Jaden Olson finished sixth.

Senior Caden Akal was the other Alton swimmer at the two-day state meet. He competed in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, but didn't qualify out of preliminaries.