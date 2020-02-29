BOYS SWIMMING: Back to the finals

Alton senior Noah Clancy will look to end his prep swimming career with another all-state medal in the 100-yard backstroke on Saturday at the IHSA state meet in Evanston.

Clancy

Clancy qualified for the finals in the event by finishing fourth with a time of 49.52 seconds in the preliminaries of the state meet, held at the William Dobson Burton Aquatic Center.

Clancy, the lone AdVantage area representative at state, already has two all-state medals in the backstroke. He finished third last year and ninth the year before that. He's the only Alton male swimmer to receive all-state notice.

Finals will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Clancy came within a whisker of advancing to finals in the 200-yard intermediate medley. He finished 13th in the preliminaries with a 1:53.61, just three-tenths of a second shy of advancing to the next day. The top 12 individuals in each event in preliminaries advance to Saturday's finals.

Clancy is competing at state for the fourth straight year. He earned a trip to Evanston by winning titles in the backstroke and IM on Feb. 22 at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional in Springfield.