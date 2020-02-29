BOYS SWIMMING: Clancy earns third all-state medal

Alton senior Noah Clancy became the school's first swimmer to earn all-state honors in three consecutive years after finishing fourth in the finals of the 100-yard backstroke on Saturday at the IHSA state meet at William Dobson Aquatic Center in Evanston.

Clancy finished with a time of 49.62 seconds. He qualified for finals by swimming a 49.52 in the preliminaries on Friday. He also competed in the 200-yard intermediate medley at state, but came up one place short of qualifying for the finals.

All of Clancy's all-state medals came in the backstroke. He also finished ninth as a sophomore and third as a junior.

Clancy competed at state for the fourth time. He punched a ticket to Evanston after winning the backstroke and IM at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional last week in Springfield. He was Alton's lone representative at state.

Clancy, who plans to swim for Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla next year, came up more than three-tenths of a second from a state championship in the backstroke.

Jaden Olson of Jones High School in Chicago won the event in 49.29 seconds. Barrington's Griffin O'Leary, who came in first in preliminaries, came in second in 49.43 seconds and Calvin Windle of St. Charles East finished third in 49.44 seconds.

Clancy and Maddie Monroe are the only Alton swimmers to earn all-state medals. Monroe received all-state notice in the 100-yard freestyle in 2011 and 2012 in the girls division.