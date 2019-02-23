BOYS SWIMMING: On to the finals

Alton junior Noah Clancy will look to earn an all-state medal for the second year in a row as he competes in the finals of the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA boys swimming state meet at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

Noah Clancy

Clancy qualified for finals by finishing sixth in 50.03 seconds in the preliminaries on Friday. The finals are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Last year, Clancy finished ninth in the backstroke to become the first Alton boy swimmer to receive all-state notice. Now, he's looking to join Maddie Monroe (2011-2012) as the only Alton swimmers to earn all-state honors in back-to-back years.

Clancy came into state as the No. 1 seed in the backstroke. He also competed in the 100-yard breaststroke, but didn't qualify for finals as he finished with a 1:02.31.

Clancy qualified for state in the backstroke and breaststroke by winning all events at the Edwardsville Sectional on Feb. 16.

Caden Akal was the other Alton swimmer at the two-day state meet. The senior competed in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, but didn't qualify out of preliminaries. He swam 21.64 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 47.54 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.