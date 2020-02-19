BOYS SWIMMING: Ready for Springfield

The Alton, Marquette Catholic and Granite City boys swimming teams will travel to Eisenhower Pool in Springfield on Saturday to compete in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional for a chance to qualify for the state tournament at the William Dobson Burton Aquatic Center on Feb. 28 in Evanston.

Noah Clancy

Alton senior Noah Clancy is looking to qualify for state for the third year in a row. He will be competing in 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard intermediate medley. He's the defending sectional champion in the 100 backstroke and has earned all-state medals in that event in each of the last two years.

Clancy will lead an Alton team that also includes Wesley Dugan (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Austin Norton (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) and Victor Humphrey (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle). A year ago, Dugan helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team finish second and the 200-yard medley relay team come in third.

Clancy finished with four medals in last year's sectionals in Edwardsville. In addition to his sectional title in the backstroke, he also won the 100-yard breaststroke and competed in the freestyle and medley relay teams.

The Warriors have 14 swimmers on their team, four of them earned medals in the 2019 sectionals. They are Noah Cain, Dawson James, Matt Wilson and Wyatt Loftus. Cain finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the 400-yard medley relay -- which also included James, Wilson and Loftus -- finish third.

Rounding out the Granite City team are Cade Bobbitt, Griffin James, Maddox Kennedy, Jackson Kirk, Conor Parkinson, Bennett Smallie, Brady Smallie, Christopher Taylor, Alex Weaver and Daniel Wilson.

The Warriors finished second to Edwardsville in the Southern Illinois High School Championships on Feb. 13 at Edwardsville. Cain was the team's only champion, placing first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Marquette will have three swimmers -- Luke Daniel, Jacob Graves and Luke Schwegel -- in Saturday's sectionals. Jake Roth, another swimmer, will not compete due to an ankle injury.

There are 16 teams in this year's sectionals. Alton, Granite City and Marquette are not eligible for team standings since they don't swim year round.