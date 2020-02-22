BOYS SWIMMING: Statebound Redbird

Noah Clancy will be making another trip to the IHSA boys swimming state meet.

Clancy

The Alton senior qualified for the state event on Feb. 28-29 in the 200-yard intermediate medley and the 100-yard backstroke after winning both events at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. Clancy swam a time of 50.54 seconds in the backstroke and a 1:54.49 in the IM to earn his third straight state meet appearance.

Now, Clancy is looking to get some more all-state medals in his final state meet. He has received all-state notice in the backstroke in each of the last two years, finishing ninth as a sophomore and third as a junior. Clancy will be the lone AdVantage area representative at the state meet, which will be held at the William Dobson Burton Aquatic Center in Evanston.

Clancy finished with a total of four medals at sectionals. He also helped the 200-yard medley relay team place fourth in 1:50.38 and the 200-yard freestyle relay team come in fifth with a 1:39.26. Senior Wesley Dugan and freshmen Austin Norton and Victor Humphrey competed in both relays.

Granite City senior Noah Cain also finished with four medals, placing fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (56.55 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.24) and helping the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams come in fifth. Senior Dawson James, sophomore Wyatt Loftus and freshman Alex Weaver competed in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay squads.

Marquette Catholic had just three swimmers. Luke Daniel turned in the Explorers' best finish, placing eighth in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.28 seconds.

Alton, Granite City and Marquette weren't eligible for team scores since they don't swim year round.

Edwardsville won the sectional title with 235 points. The Tigers won the 16-team event by just 1.5 points over Glenwood to capture their third straight sectional crown.