BOYS TENNIS: Back to the courts

× Expand Daniel McCluskey and AJ Bower are back for another season with the Marquette Catholic boys tennis team.

Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower enjoyed an outstanding season with the Marquette Catholic boys tennis team last year, winning a Class 1A sectional title at Triad High School and finishing 4-2 in the state tournament.

The duo hopes for more success for the Explorers this spring as its returns for another season. McCluskey is back for his senior year, while Bower is a junior.

The Explorers start their season at noon Friday with a match against Normal University High at O'Fallon. They'll also compete in the Triad Invitational on Saturday.

Roxana will be the first area boys tennis team to start its season as the Shells take on Waterloo at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at home.

Alton will begin its season at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Triad Invitational. CM travels to Waterloo at 4 p.m. Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs in its season opener. Granite City starts its season at 4 p.m. on March 26 with a road match against Triad.

McCluskey and Bower and teammate Nathan Joehl -- who is a senior this year -- were the area's only state qualifiers in the 2018 season. At the Triad Sectional, McCluskey and Bauer defeated Triad's Sean Froidcouer and Jaden Henderson in the doubles finals, while Joehl finished fourth in singles. At state, McCluskey and Bower were knocked out in the consolation quarterfinals, while Joehl went 0-2.

This year, the three players will lead a Marquette team that has four seniors, seven juniors and five sophomores.