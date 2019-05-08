BOYS TENNIS: McCluskey and Bower nab tourney title

Submitted Photo Daniel McCluskey, left, and Andrew Bower, right, of Marquette Catholic pose together with their medals after winning the Titan Invite doubles title at Chatham Glenwood High School on May 4.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers competed in the 8-team Titan Invite at Chatham Glenwood High School on Saturday and left with a doubles championship.

Senior Daniel McCluskey and junior Andrew Bower continued their dominant season by winning the doubles crown in the tournament. The dynamic duo defeated Jacksonville, East Peoria and host Glenwood to win the doubles title.

The Explorers, along with all the area boys tennis programs, are gearing up for the postseason which begins on May 17-18.

Marquette, along with Civic Memorial and Roxana are cast in the Class A Triad Sectional beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and continuing at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Other teams in the sectional include, Althoff, Highland, Jersey, Mascoutah, Triad and Waterloo.

Alton and Granite City will participate in the Class AA Edwardsville Sectional on May 17-18. The Redbirds and Warriors will be joined in the sectional by, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Edwardsville, O’Fallon and Quincy.

The Explorers have a couple of local rivalry showdowns to prepare for the playoffs first. They welcome Civic Memorial to the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College at 4 p.m. Thursday and then play host to Alton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.