BOYS TENNIS: McCluskey, Bower finish 3-2 at state

For the second year in a row, the Marquette Catholic doubles team of Daniel McCluskey and AJ Bower finished with a winning record at the state boys tennis tournament, going 3-2 after two days.

photo by Bill Roseberry A.J. Bower and Daniel McCluskey

McCluskey and Bower were eliminated in a fifth-round consolation match on Friday, losing to Washington's Ethan Sabotta and Jacob Valencic 8-5. Earlier in the day, they beat Daniel Han and Charlie McGowan of Chicago University 8-0 in a fourth-round consolation match.

McCluskey and Bower started tournament play on Thursday with a two-set win over Chicago Heights Marian's Patrick Lin and Sam Kirchner in the first round. They followed with a two-set win over Pranav Vaswani and Eric Rodriguez of Vernon Hills in the second round before losing to St. Ignatius College Prep's Billy Taylor and Jamieson Katz in the third round.

McCluskey and Bower competed at state as a doubles team for the second straight year. Last year, they finished 4-2 after losing in the consolation quarterfinals.

McCluskey, a senior, and Bower, a junior, were the Explorers' lone state representatives. They qualified for the state round by winning a sectional championship at Triad High School last week. Both players made their third state appearances.