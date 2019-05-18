BOYS TENNIS: Sectional champs

× Expand Submitted Photo Marquette's Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower pose with their Class A Triad Sectional championship medals in doubles from Saturday.

On Friday Marquette Catholic senior Daniel McCluskey and junior Andrew Bower earned their way back to the Class A state tournament. On Saturday they made it a second straight sectional championship.

The dynamic doubles duo for the Explorers breezed to the doubles crown at the Class A Triad Sectional. After earning a first-round bye on Friday, they won 6-0, 6-0 in their only match. On Saturday McCluskey and Bower feasted on Triad netters.

They beat T.J. Bloom and Jared Speer of the Knights 6-0 6-2 in the semifinals and Sean Froidcouer and Cameron Woods 6-0, 6-1 in the finals.

McCluskey and Bower will now try and build on their great run at state last season. The tandem reached the consolation quarterfinals and posted a 4-2 record.

The Marquette duo are the only state qualifiers from the AdVantage coverage area.

Triad won the sectional crown as a team with 29 points. Mascoutah was second with 16 points, while the Explorers were third with 12.

The state tournament begins Thursday in Chicagoland.